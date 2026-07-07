Welcome Aboard!

You're about to embark on a journey of imagination and the human spirit. The crew of the Starship Excelsior flits between the stars of Gene Roddenberry's Star Trek universe, and, in exploring new life and new civilizations, she and her crew help chart the paths of the human experience. Along the way, they will be party to triumph and tragedy, choice and consequence, friends and jokes and snowball fights.

You, the listener, are going to join them. Welcome back to Star Trek, in a fan-made audio drama that will comfort you with its familiarity and surprise you with its freshness. Welcome aboard the Excelsior.

If you like what you hear, you can subscribe to the show with RSS, Apple, Spotify, many other podcast directories, or by sending a subscription request to starshipexcelsior@protonmail.com.